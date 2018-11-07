THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and re-open a file, and create a folder in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Fitness Friday — Zumba!: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Great American Cleanup the City Day: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Meet at 'Clarke Park Pavilion,' 801 S. Holly St. Refreshments will be served. Pick-up sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed. This event is organized by the Keep Hammond Beautiful committee and Hammond. Does qualify for service hours or community service requirements. For information, call (985) 277-5955.
Jolly Jingles Market: 9 a.m., Pennington Student Activity Center, 1350 N. General Pershing St., Hammond. Come and support the Junior Auxiliary of Hammond. $5.
Social Security Workshop: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Pets on Parade Family Event: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library. Join us for Animal Rescue Awareness! Games, activities, crafts and refreshments.
2nd Annual Patriot Ball: 6 p.m., Le Fleur De Lis, 111 N 6th St., Ponchatoula. Dress casual/semi-formal/appropriate. $50 per person, $400 per table of 8.
SUNDAY
Mutts & Music Jazz Brunch: Noon, Le Fleur De Lis, 111 N. Sixth St., Ponchatoula. Music will be provided by Reginald Sanders Jazz Trio. There will be a Fabulous Silent Auction, the Saints will be on the big screen, a dog adoption parade and also K-9 demonstrations. The cost is $60 a person.
MONDAY
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
NOV. 15
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
Louisiana Renaissance Festival: 9:45 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe and educational. Through Dec. 9. larf.net.
RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com. Through Nov. 10.