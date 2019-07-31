Country legends to be remembered
The Old South Jamboree will feature the music of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn at 7 p.m. Saturday. The theater is on Florida Boulevard in Walker, across from the new Walker High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6. Kerwin Leblanc will be one of the featured performers singing Twitty's songs. June Barker, Anita Leblanc and Deb Carpenter will sing Loretta Lynn songs. Carlton Jones, Randy Blackwell and the Old South Band will anchor the show. Popcorn, cold drinks and hot dogs are available at the show.
Denim in Denham
Remember tickets for the Denham Springs Main Street fundraiser Denim & Diamonds are available. The event is at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Forrest Grove, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs. Tickets are $75, available at Old City Hall or at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Back to school
Be sure to watch social media for your child's school to know when orientation, registration and other back-to-school activities are planned.
One such activity is the Walker High School Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The community is invited to meet at the new gym and explore the new campus. The school businesses will be open. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. a student-parent open house will allow students to meet teachers and find classrooms. Students should bring their schedules.
VFW to host Myrtle Beach trip
A senior citizen travel group is going to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Oct. 20-26. The trip costs $705 per person, which includes motor coach travel, lodging, most meals, five shows and more. For information, call Debbie Sutton at (225) 665 2930 or visit grouptrips.com and enter code vfwtravelers.
River cleanup
On Aug. 10, Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.