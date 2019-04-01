Five people have applied to succeed Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel, who has announced plans to retire in June.

The application period closed Friday and drew three top administrators from within the school system and two outside candidates, records show.

Livingston superintendent Rick Wentzel shocks school board with retirement announcement: 'You have served us well' LIVINGSTON — Rick Wentzel announced Thursday he will retire at the end of this school year as superintendent of the Livingston Parish School System.

The internal candidates are Bruce Chaffin, Alan "Joe" Murphy and Jody Purvis. The candidates from outside the school system are C. Michael Robinson Jr., of Thibodaux, and Elizabeth Swinford, of Staten Island, New York.

The School Board is scheduled to interview all candidates during a special committee meeting April 15, with a vote to be held three days later.

Livingston School Board to select new superintendent by end of April LIVINGSTON — A new superintendent will be selected before the Easter holiday break, Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey said…

About 26,000 students are enrolled in the Livingston Parish school system.

Check back for updates to this story.