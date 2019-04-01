BRdenhamschool031419 2.jpg
Five people have applied to succeed Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel, who has announced plans to retire in June.

The application period closed Friday and drew three top administrators from within the school system and two outside candidates, records show.

The internal candidates are Bruce Chaffin, Alan "Joe" Murphy and Jody Purvis. The candidates from outside the school system are C. Michael Robinson Jr., of Thibodaux, and Elizabeth Swinford, of Staten Island, New York.

The School Board is scheduled to interview all candidates during a special committee meeting April 15, with a vote to be held three days later.

About 26,000 students are enrolled in the Livingston Parish school system. 

