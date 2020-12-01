HAMMOND — If your plans call for a trip back in time to the Renaissance festival, be sure to order your ticket online and don't forget your mask.
For 20 years, the Renaissance Festival has been a major draw for tens of thousands of visitors who come to the mythical village of Albright, a 16th century depiction of an English village during the fall harvest festival of 1565, to get a taste of what life might have been like during times long since passed.
Despite coronavirus shutting down many venues for almost 10 months, the Renaissance Festival opened its gates on weekends in early November. Numbers are diminished from the approximately 50,000 who usually flock to the festival site just east of Hammond, and concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 has forced the director and staff of the festival to make changes to the Renaissance Festival.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus the state would revert to a Modified Stage 2 level from the previous Stage 3 level.
Amy Brumfield, wife of Alvon Brumfield, the director of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, said on Nov. 26, that the governor’s new mandate did not impact the festival’s operations but that a voluntary decision was made by the festival administrators to limit the number of visitors from the current limit of 5,500 to 3,000.
“We checked with the State Fire Marshall and he confirmed that we were in compliance with all precautions and that we could continue to welcome visitors to the festival but we chose to lessen the number of visitors as a precaution,” Amy Brumfield said. Potential visitors to the Renaissance Festival are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to assure that they will be among the numbers allowed to visit the festival.
Alvon Brumfield, the founder of the Renaissance Festival who remains the festival’s chairman and director, said planning began in April despite knowing that the festival would be facing new challenges. "Some said that we could not safely reopen, but we said we would do a detailed study and find a way to once again make the festival available to our vendors and our many fans," he said. "It was challenging, but we have made attendance at the festival as safe as possible.”
Brumfield said the anti-virus measures adopted by the festival exceed state mandates for prevention of the spread of the virus.
He said the first step was to limit the number of visitors allowed onto festival grounds. The Renaissance Festival is situated on a 100-acre plot with 16 acres dedicated to the actual Renaissance Festival. The expansive grounds allow for social distancing, Brumfield pointed out. Festival patrons have been encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to reduce contact at the entrance. Before guests are allowed to enter, their temperature must be checked at the gate. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Throughout the festival grounds, sanitizing stations are available.
“We just felt that we owed the festival experience to the families who have made this place such a success over the years. This is Louisiana, we love our festivals, we wanted to offer our visitors a chance to get out and enjoy the great experiences we have to offer. … And above all we wanted to make it safe,” Brumfield said.
In years past, on school trip days, dozens of buses would be lined up in the festival parking lot as students from throughout the region spent the day at the festival. Brumfield said that local and out-of-state groups made a day at the festival a regular treat. Schools have greatly limited field trips as part of virus prevention measures and so the school trips were not part of the festival scene this year.
However, Renaissance Festival fans have returned and for that Brumfield said he is grateful. “The Renaissance Festival is so many things for so many. It is theater, shopping for items you will not find anywhere else, educational experiences, live entertainment including music and comedy shows. … We offer a day of fun for the entire family … something special for all of our visitors,” he said.
When visitors walk through the castle-like, walled entrance to the festival grounds, they are greeted by numerous performers and vendors dressed in period costumes. The buildings that line the village’s streets are reminiscent of medieval structures. A visitor is thus transformed back into a world that has been consigned to the history books.
Again this year the festival featured jousting with riders on horseback, musicians performing on historic instruments, jugglers, acrobats, magicians, belly dancers, falconers and artisans.
More than 100 vendors offer a wide variety of items for the visitors to peruse and possibly purchase: Jewelers, potters, costume designers and seamstresses, wood working craftsmen, and other creators that could have been viewed at a 16th century festival. A wide array of foods and beverages are available. On entering the gates to Albright Village, the aromas of good things cooking greets festival visitors.
Brumfield stresses that the Renaissance Festival is a family oriented experience. At the same time, he said the festival affords performers and artisans the opportunity to practice their crafts. “We are always looking for local talent that can commit to six weekends in the fall. We offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to see if they can take their creative talents to a new and, for them, a profitable level. It’s a natural process for some of our artisans. … They start off as a hobbyist and with time can become a professional at what they love to do. We also offer employment for a large number of local residents, especially students, for several months out of the year,” he said.
Brumfield said the Renaissance Festival draws tourists to the Hammond area from throughout the south and even more distant parts of the nation. “We have studied where our visitors come from and only 10% are residents of Tangipahoa Parish. The others come from all over the region.
"In previous years we welcomed student groups from seven states. We have vendors and performers from other states who stay in the area for about two months, and they bring additional dollars into the local economy. The Renaissance Festival has become a fixture in this area and apparently we have been doing something right for 20 years because the crowds keep coming,” Brumfield said.
He and the small army of artisans, performers, cooks, groundskeepers, staff and all the other who make the festival the success that it has become look forward to the future when once again the village of Albright can open its doors to all who come looking for a day reliving the past as it might have been many centuries ago.
The festival continues through Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13.
For tickets or information, visit www.renfest.net/.