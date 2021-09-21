Debra McQueen is a woman of faith.

When a tree crashed through McQueen's trailer the night Hurricane Ida swept across Hammond, trapping her in bed amid the branches, she thanked God her husband was not beside her; he likely would have been killed.

As she struggled to free herself from the fallen limbs, she believed "God held up that tree" until she had cleared the house with her husband and the family dog. As soon as they were outside, the trunk and branches settled, slicing through the mattress.

Their home of nearly 15 years was destroyed in minutes.

The damage was so extensive that Debra, 58 and her husband, Robert McQueen, 61, couldn't stay in their totaled house; they had no choice but to venture into the pounding wind and rain.

"We had to come out in the storm," Debra said. "We went through Katrina in St. Tammany and moved over here. This was different from Katrina. It was an obstacle course to get two blocks."

After navigating the minefield of debris, the couple found shelter in their daughter's second-story apartment.

But when they awoke the morning of Aug. 30, they saw that 4 feet of water had inundated the streets around the housing complex, seeping into the first floor and flooding their car.

+11 Their camps blown away by Hurricane Ida, Lake Maurepas residents weigh rebuilding; 'This is life' For days after Hurricane Ida tore into Louisiana, a heaving mass of backed-up water and shattered debris churned in the usually tranquil swamp…

Their dire situation was about to get worse.

As they waited for the rescue boat to arrive, Debra overheard 10 or so tenants crowding the top floor to avoid the flooded apartments below complaining about the COVID-19 vaccine: How they had rejected it and would refuse it if required for access to a temporary hurricane shelter.

Debra instantly feared for her husband, who she said has a number of medical complications that make him particularly vulnerable to a respiratory disease. They were vaccinated as early as possible to protect Robert and had done all they could to stay safe.

+4 Delta variant rages in Louisiana's vaccine-averse Florida Parishes: 'It's very concerning' Never in his three-year tenure at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston has Dr. Charles Nunez seen so many patients.

COVID-19 had also hit close to home for Debra in recent weeks, as a cousin had died from the virus amid the wave of delta variant cases surging through the state. Tangipahoa Parish was one of the hardest-hit counties in the United States during the recent surge.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

When the boat arrived, Debra told the rescuers she and Robert would stay behind in the hot, leaky apartment. One of the men asked her if she was certain of her decision.

"I said, 'I’m sorry. We can’t,'" Debra said. “I’d rather stay with the water dripping down."

Overwhelmed by COVID-19, a Tangipahoa Parish hospital is latest to get help from Washington A team of federal healthcare workers has come to Tangipahoa Parish to help North Oaks Medical Center’s depleted staff battle COVID-19 — the la…

Debra also worried about her daughter, who was five months pregnant and stranded in the apartment with them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and at risk of severe illness.

It was an agonizing decision, but Debra couldn't risk both her daughter and future grandchild's health if they boarded the boat and contracted the virus.

Instead, Debra left her husband in the apartment and waded through occasionally chest-deep water, guiding her daughter several blocks to meet other family members. At least if her daughter needed emergency care, she would be on dry land.

Debra then turned around and walked slowly back to her husband.

The couple waited several days for the waters to recede before evacuating to her other daughter's home.

The McQueens are grateful they are alive and that their children are safe, but they are now desperate for a place to live. They have returned to their daughter's barely livable apartment since their other child's home is crowded with more people escaping damaged houses.

Every hotel Debra called has quoted extravagant rates for just a two-week stay. Affordable apartments seem to have vanished. She longs for an RV or camper to rent that she could park on her family's land as they endure Ida's interminable recovery phase.

"We just can’t find anywhere to go," she said. "I told my husband, if I can just find a camper, I’d take it to my property. It’s making me physically ill because I’m just tired of trying to find somewhere to stay."

The tree that crushed Debra's home was her favorite. At the top of the trunk, it looked like someone had once carved a cross.

"God saved my life with that same tree," she said.

Debra may have lost everything, but she does have her husband, her dog and the photos she sent to Walgreens to be printed. After losing so many pictures and books, she is grateful some memories, however small, have been saved.