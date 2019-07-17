Remember that the weekend's weather may force changes to activities scheduled this week. Be sure to check on the status on events before you head out.
Art class and exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, invites children ages 8 to 12 years old to its next painting class Aug. 3.
Students will paint their initial with acrylic on canvas using yarn resist. Instructor Sara Smith will begin the class promptly at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon. The cost is $10 and includes all supplies. Register at www.artslivingston.org, select Book a Class. Space is limited.
Students are invited to hang their artwork in the classroom as part of the ABCs AND 123s exhibit for August and September.
Local artists plan to celebrate the exhibit through Sept. 25. All artwork in the exhibit must contain a number, letter or word. Artwork with feature different mediums. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
A free opening reception for the exhibit will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10. Participating artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served.
For information, call (225) 664-1168, artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net or www.artslivingston.org.
Time for Bible school
Macedonia Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school Monday to Friday. Sessions, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, will include Bible study, music, mission activities and crafts for children in kindergarten through seventh grade. The church is at 34685 La. 1036, Holden. For information, contact Alex Hull at (225) 202-4611 or the pastor, the Rev. Roger Dunlap, at (225) 664-4448.
Other activities
- Be sure to watch social media for your child's school to know when orientation, registration and other back-to-school activities are planned.
- July 27: Community Cleanup Day at Denham Springs High School, 1000 N. Range Ave., begins at 8 a.m. All volunteers are welcome and asked to bring various cleaning and yard work tools. Email shana.white@lpsb.org for information.
- Aug. 10: Project River Clean Up starts at Fred's on the River at 9 a.m. Contact Rachel at (225) 503-6005 or email projectrivercleanup@yahoo.com or sign up at tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.
- Visit the Livingston Parish Library calendar at mylpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar to find and sign up for scheduled activities.