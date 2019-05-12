Laine Hardy, the comeback kid from Livingston, has made it into the final three on "American Idol."

The 18-year-old singer will join Alejandro Aranda, Pomona, California; and Madison VanDenburg, Cohoes, New York, in the May 19 finale during which one of them will be named the winner.

The three finalists will fly home for brief visits this week, before returning to L.A. to get set for finale night. A parade and concert in Livingston is being planned for Tuesday.

Hardy competed on the ABC reboot of the reality singing competition series last season, but was eliminated at the end of the first rounds in Hollywood. He accompanied friend Ashton Gill on guitar for her audition this season, and ended up auditioning himself.

On Sunday night's show, Hardy, a graduate of French Settlement High School, first performed the Marshall Tucker Band classic, "Can't You See," a song selected for him by in-house "Idol" mentor Bobby Bones.

"Laine, let's pretend that you don't win this show," judge Katy Perry said jokingly. "See that guitar. That's your girlfriend. Treat her well."

Can't see video? Click here.

The five finalist also sang songs from Elton John, with Hardy taking on the soft, romantic "Something About the Way You Look Tonight."

"You've pushed yourself, you've challenged yourself and it's paying off," Perry told him.

Judge Luke Bryan compared Hardy to a young Frankie Valli.

"You have that look, you have that style, you have that sound, and you know what that's called, that's called a winner in my book, OK?," judge Lionel Richie added.

For their last song, the finalists were tasked with choosing a song for their heroes, in Hardy's case, his older brother Kyle Hardy, 27.

He chose the Beatles' classic, "Hey Jude." The arms of people in the audience arms swayed as he sang.

"Laine, that was super cool, man. You got this," Perry said. ... and thank you for coming back and for agreeing to do this all over again because I think that's what made the difference."

Can't see video? Click here.

Eliminated after the nationwide vote during the show were Laci Kaye Booth, Livingston, Texas; and Wade Cota, Phoenix, Arizona.

Hardy's parents Cindy and Barry Hardy were in the Los Angles audience once again.

Hardy describes himself as a shy country boy who loves fishing, hunting and his truck.

He's honed his vocal chops, performance style and fashion sense this season. Comparisons to a young Elvis have emerged. He's tackled country, Disney and rock tunes with equal swagger.

America and the "Idol" judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — seem to love Hardy, as he's been a top vote-getter and garnered praise from the three pros each week. Perry's crushing on the teen makes him blush, Hardy has said.