A Hammond man was arrested in the shooting death of his former employer, officials with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Bradley Abron following Tuesday's death of 50-year-old Darrell Amar at a home on St. Paul Loop, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
Travis said Abron worked for Amar, who had recently fired him. Amar was retrieving his work truck from Abron's home at the time of the shooting.
Abron turned himself in and was booked on a count of second-degree murder.
