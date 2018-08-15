THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, green beans, carrot cup and ranch dip, whole grain wheat roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad cup with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, seasoned french fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: New Orleans kickin' chicken, steamed brown rice, egg roll, glazed carrots, orange wedges
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal choice
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black-eyed peas, whole grain roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked wheat roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice
Lunch: Chicken stew with fluffy brown rice, green beans, cornbread
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, fresh sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, fresh apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Bacon, egg and cheese eggs, grits or fruit yogurt parfait
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, frozen fruit cup, spinach salad, ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Ham and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, orange wedges, Texas toast
AUG. 23
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, brownie
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans/sausage, steamed brown rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked hot apples, baked cornbread