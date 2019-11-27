THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Thanksgiving (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume Nov. 30.
MONDAY
Golden Age Club: 9 a.m., Main Branch and South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Movie Night — "Spider-Man Far From Home": 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Christmas Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
DEC. 5
Christmas Gift Hacks: 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch Library.
Christmas Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Engineer Academy: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come build and learn as we explore mechanical, aerospace, robotics, energy and materials engineering.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season, beginning with the lighting of Old City Hall on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. On Nov. 30, there will be a Christmas open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, a ticketed event, will be on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The Kiwanis Club will host the lighting of the Christmas tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, "Christmas on the Bayou" Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. There will also be Christmas caroling in the Village on Dec. 7 and 21. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.