Holy Ghost Catholic School students, from left, Ella Hill, Brielle Newton, Sarah Beth Thompson, Allie Owens, Ryleigh Fugarino and Celia Adams wear pink and blue to represent the hundreds of baby donations made during Catholic Schools Week as part of the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Holy Ghost Catholic School students were allowed to wear pink and blue to represent the hundreds of baby donations made during Catholic Schools Week as part of the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Baton Rouge.

