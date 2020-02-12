Holy Ghost Catholic School students were allowed to wear pink and blue to represent the hundreds of baby donations made during Catholic Schools Week as part of the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Donations of baby items allow Holy Ghost Catholic School students to wear pink and blue
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
