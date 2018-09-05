HAMMOND — The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow, Oct. 20-21, invites community members to volunteer.
“Volunteers are critical to the success of the airshow,” said City of Hammond Administrator Lacy Landrum. “It’s amazing what we can do when we all come together to serve.”
Volunteers can sign up as an individual or as a group, and will receive free entry to the airshow in appreciation for the service hours.
Areas needing assistance are parking, ticketing, the performer pit, kids’ area and hospitality. Volunteers must be 16 years old, with the exception of younger individuals who can volunteer for trash and debris pickup if paired with an adult. The airshow will be verifying hours with employers and schools.
Visit www.hammondairshow.com/volunteer to view the volunteer shift schedule and to sign up. Any questions can be directed to Lacy Landrum at (985) 277-5653 or email at landrum_l@hammond.org.
Tickets for the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.hammondairshow.com.