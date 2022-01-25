Spring events are on the way
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19. Events are at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker.
Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting, pickles and “Pop-cycles.”
To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.
Eat some gumbo
Watson’s 11th annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-Off themed Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Best Gumbo is planned for Jan. 29 at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
Gates open at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Awards at 4:30 p.m.
Cost is a $15 donation and people 36 inches and under are free. Many different gumbo recipes will be made and available. All proceeds donated to Quad Area Vets and Mission 22.
At 11 a.m., Kids Korral opens and entertainment starts with Eddie Smith Band, Ampersand and Chris LeBlanc.
For information, contact Bobbi Jo at (225) 337-0041.
It’s Carnival time
Boat parade: The Krewe of Tickfaw will hold its 10th anniversary boat parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The krewe is seeking sponsorships. All proceeds go to the Springfield Fire Department. Contact committee members for information: Renee Harrell (985) 969-1068, Christina Pierce (985) 974-4762, Kimberly Gill (504) 915-1347 or Kristin Hutchinson (985) 974-7017.
Pet parade: The city of Walker is planning a pet parade at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, followed by Cajun/Mardi Gras music, food vendors, pet booths and more at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Park events will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Preregistration is required for the Krewe of Barkus pet parade. Email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov for entry form. Registration is required by Feb. 6. $10 a pet.
Library activities
Sign up for library events at www.mylpl.info or by calling the branch to reserve a spot. Here are upcoming highlights.
Virtual Programming at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 will be making Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards. The class for ages 18+ will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
- Feb. 10, 2 p.m.: Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards for ages 18+. The library will provide everything needed.
- Feb. 10, 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars!: Astronomy for ages 8-11.
Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
- Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m.: Understanding Alternative Therapies: Understanding Alt. Therapies for ages 18+. Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer in a four-part workshop series.
- Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Valentine’s Day Carnival for ages 3-11. Play games and make a keepsake.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
- Feb. 2, 2 p.m.: Computer Instruction for ages 18+. Learn various computer basics.
- Feb. 5, 2 p.m.: Get Your Groove On for ages 18+. Celebrate Black History Month with a performance by Livingston Parish’s Essential Groove jazz trio.
South Branch, (225) 686-4170
- Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Painting with a Tris! for ages 18+. Artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset.
Watson Branch, (225) 686-4180
- Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m.: Painting with a Tris! for ages 18+. Artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset.
- Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.: Mardi Gras Bead Art Jr. for ages 6-18. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads. The library will provide all materials, but attendees are welcome to bring any beads they wish to get rid of.