The Krewe of Denham Springs went back to the '80s for its Saturday Mardi Gras parade through the streets of the city.
Krewe of Denham Springs celebrates the '80s during Mardi Gras parade
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments