THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, refried beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana red beans with sausage and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup, apple slices, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg patty and biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole wheat crackers

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancakes on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, wheat roll

AUG. 29

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

