THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, refried beans, banana, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana red beans with sausage and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup, apple slices, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tater tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg patty and biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole wheat crackers
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers, pineapple tidbits, brownie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancakes on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, wheat roll
AUG. 29
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges