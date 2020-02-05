BATON ROUGE — Pelican State Credit Union announced its 2020 Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program.
In 12 years, the program has awarded over $80,000 to high school graduates across Louisiana, a news release said. Pelican plans to award $15,000 in college scholarships in 2020.
Pelican will continue to grant $1,000 scholarship awards to 11 college-bound members in its branch communities across Louisiana, one member living out of state, and one member related to a Pelican employee.
The credit union also will continue offering its $1,000 Heart for Service and Pelican Perseverance awards. The Heart for Service award is granted to a student who exhibited outstanding service and dedication to their community, and the Pelican Perseverance award is granted to a student who exhibited strength and commitment to overcome adversity and challenges in life.
A volunteer committee consisting of Pelican employees will score the scholarship applications based on the student’s academic performance, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
“Giving back to our members and communities is the foundation on which we were built. As we enter our 13th year of this incredible program, Pelican is proud to continue making an impact on those entering college,” said Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.
The credit union accepts scholarship applications from January through March each year. For information on eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.