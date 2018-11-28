THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Excel Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how Microsoft Excel's cells, worksheets and workbooks allow users to manipulate, calculate and format numbers and other types of data in this class.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Amite Branch and Loranger Branch Library.
Christmas Lighting — Sitting with Santa: 6 p.m., Downtown Ponchatoula.
SATURDAY
Mock ACT Test: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Special Silly Saturday — Around the World in December: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Social Security Workshop: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Computer Class — Secure Computing: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn about common viruses, email and internet safety, firewalls and other security features and practices in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
DEC. 6
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
ONGOING
Louisiana Renaissance Festival: 9:45 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century. Through Dec. 9. Visit larf.net.