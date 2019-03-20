THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Topsy Turvy Tea Party: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. A modern retelling of the classic Alice story, games and a craft.
Dodge Ball Tournament: 6 p.m., North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.
SATURDAY
Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Word: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for students that have completed Microsoft Word Basics. More advanced features of Word will be covered.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Lyrical Warfare: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Enjoy free food, win prizes and try to become the lyric champion.
WEDNESDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
MARCH 28
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Teen Reads — Anne of Green Gables: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Fun, messy, activities involving everyone’s favorite goop: slime.