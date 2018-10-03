Livingston Council on Aging is holding several events in October and November.
First is an AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class for seniors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call Sheri at (225) 664-0664 or (225) 664-9343 for information.
Two open houses also are planned.
The first is at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Food, door prizes and blood pressure checks will be available. Flu shots also will available; attendees need to bring insurance cards for these. All seniors 60 years and older are welcome to attend.
A second open house will be from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at the Livingston meal site, 20170 Ohio St., Livingston. It's also open to all seniors 60 years and older and will feature food, entertainment and door prizes.
A themed barn dance will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Denham Springs meal site on Government Drive. It is open to people 60 and older. Dinner and live music will be provided at the free event.