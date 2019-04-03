Holy Ghost Catholic School students display prizes won from the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Albert the Great No. 2050, for their art and poetry submitted for a contest. With the themes 'Here I am Lord, I come to do your will' and 'Doing my best to do good,' the students earned monetary prizes. The first place winners will be entered in the state level. From left, front row, poetry, Averi Gagliano, first place; Kamryn Hecker, second place; and Katy Potrament, third place; and back row, Kathryn Huggett, English 1 teacher, and art winners, Carli Anderson, first place; Sophia Pray, second place, Ashtyn Sledge, third place; and Faye Moran, of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.