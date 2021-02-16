BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announce the release of applications for a second round of funding through the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant. The National Park Service recently awarded Louisiana Main Street $662,000 to help fund the rehabilitation and revitalization of historic commercial buildings in official Main Street communities across the state.
“Being selected for this National Park Service grant allows us to increase our assistance in helping preserve and restore the historical aspects of our small towns and historic districts to bring them back to life, attracting visitors and locals alike,” said Nungesser. “The historic downtowns and commercial districts are the heart of many communities across Louisiana. They give each community a sense of place and character, providing the uniqueness that sets them apart from each other.”
Property owners can receive grants of $55,000 and are required to provide a $5,000 cash match. To be eligible, applicants must be property owners or tenants of commercially zoned properties located within a designated Louisiana Main Street district with a population less than 50,000 according to the U.S. Bureau of the Census. The building must be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or determined eligible for listing in the Register by the State Historic Preservation Office and the park service.
During the second round of the grant cycle, six grants will be awarded in the amount of $55,000 each. Through round one, six Main Street Districts each received grants totaling $55,000. Those recipients included the Donaldsonville General Store & Museum, which will be used as an interpretive center, museum, check-in location for tours and tour guides, event space and a creative space.
Applicants for round two must create an online account through www.submittable.com. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be accessed through the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development Applications Manager at culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit. The deadline to apply for round two is March 30.