DENHAM SPRINGS — Planners of the latest exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery in downtown pinned an unusual label on the show, “ABC’s & 123’s.”
The exhibit opened Aug. 10, with a reception for the 13 artists who have their creations on display.
“Everything has a letter or a number in it, so we decided to build an exhibit emphasizing letters and numbers," said Mary Felder, a member of the council’s board and immediate past president of the group.
Felder said the exhibit, which will remain through the end of September, includes photography, paintings, fiber art, jewelry, collages and some sculpture. All pieces on exhibit were chosen by the council’s panel of jurists.
The children's art class that ended earlier this month also contributed to the exhibit. The class, taught by Sara Smith, another featured artist, included 12 budding artists in elementary grades. A number of the children joined their older peers at the reception Saturday.
Among the artists whose work is on display is Jenny Bauer, who has pursued photography as a hobby for about 25 years.
“I call photography a hobby, but in some ways, I consider myself a professional because of the manner in which I became involved with photography," said Bauer. "The so-called technology age started at a time when I was working with teachers, and it was my responsibility to learn how things, such as digital photography, worked so I could teach others."
Bauer said she enjoys the creative aspect of photography.
“I loved teaching teachers, and I still derive a joy out of being creative. I also enjoy taking photographs for others, and I never charge for my services. I have people ask me to photograph their weddings, and I tell them that I will be happy to do it and that my photos will be their wedding gift,” she said.
Bauer, who volunteers with Main Street Denham Springs, spearheaded the exhibit "Local Culture: The Heart & Soul of a Town," which also opened to the public Saturday, at the Old City Hall Museum.
Bauer said that photography and the skills she learned with computers while assisting teachers have helped her with her volunteer work with Main Street Denham Springs. She said she developed its web page and photographs items given to the Old City Hall Museum for its record.
Jewelry maker Cherie Ducote-Breaux kept busy as the exhibit opened explaining how she creates beads out of tightly rolled scrapbook paper. The beads that make up her bracelets, necklaces and earrings seem to be made of traditional bead materials such as glass or plastic. Ducote-Breaux has mastered the technique of using paper to make her beads. Shortly after the exhibit opened, she said that she had already sold two pieces of jewelry.
Judye Averette, a member of the Arts Council who was working with Ducote-Breaux, said of her relationship with the group: “Our mission is to promote art and to provide a diverse range of quality programs that entertain, educate and enrich the artistic culture of Livingston Parish. The arts council plays an important role in the life of the community by bringing quality programs to the public. We also encourage education through our youth programs. The arts council means so much to so many in the parish.”
Joseph Mustachia, who only recently joined the arts council, said of the organization, “I am new to painting, and it’s something I really enjoy. I learned about the arts council, and after I met a few members, I decided to join. I think that joining the arts council is a great way to meet other local artists and exchange ideas and explore different techniques. The arts council does a great job in promoting the arts and I want to be a part of that. We need the arts to add a special dimension to our community.”
One of the young artists, Madison Crothers, a student at Eastside Elementary, said she has been drawing, painting and coloring since she was 3 years old.
“I like painting and drawing, and I really like the classes here at the arts center," she said. "I also like to dance, and I have been dancing since I was 2 years old. I will always enjoy art and I look forward to learning more about being an artist."
Dara Fontenot, another student in the art class, said, “Classes here at the center give young people a chance to show their talent. It’s great to see so many talented young people in the same room creating art.”
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Other artists who have works on display include Kerry Curtin, Mary Felder, Lucy Guevara, KC Kuhnert, Ed May, Judy Momenzadeh, Glen Parks, Frederick Schiele, Teri Sullivan and Michael Verrett.
Other student artists include Molly Powell, Zoey Pearson, Amelia Bostick, Megan Bostick, Jaclyn Blair, Barret Dubois, Olivia Lovett, Izzy Andrews, Presley Ebarb and Kaley Ahill.