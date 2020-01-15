Registration is open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s next General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course provides technical knowledge essential for a general contractor working in the construction industry in Louisiana.
Since 2016, 938 participants have graduated from Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute seminars. The program is offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry.
“The LCAI General Contractors Seminar can help people seeking a contractor’s license to better understand what they need to do to secure a license, establish a successful contracting business and win construction contracts,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said.
The course will be offered Feb. 17 to April 29. It will feature two-hour sessions twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.
The course will be offered in interactive, distance-learning sessions broadcast live to multiple locations throughout Louisiana, including River Parishes Community College, Gonzales campus.
Enrollment is offered online on a first-come, first-served basis. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. Registration ends Feb. 10.
To register, visit opportunitylouisiana.com/LCAI-CG and click the “Register Now” link. For information, contact Camille Campbell, of LED, at (225) 342-5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov; or Marlene Chauvin, of LCTCS, at (985) 448-5915 or marlene.chauvin@fletcher.edu.
Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include the Residential Contractors Seminar, May 25 to July 29, and the Business and Law Seminar, Oct. 5 to Nov. 11.