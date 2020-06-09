In response to the coronavirus disease, the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format.
These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Visit mylpl.info or call (225) 686-4100 for information.
Join the library's program for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. June 10, 17, 24 at 10 a.m. Wacky Wiggle Wednesday.
The Livingston Parish Library is introducing Curbside Crafts. Call your local branch to reserve your materials and then pick up using the regular curbside pickup procedure. On Wednesdays, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube for step-by-step instructions to complete the craft. Materials for each week’s craft will be available beginning Monday. Supplies may be limited.
June 10 at 1 p.m. Craft a Paper Quilling Butterfly (Ages 18+)
June 17 at 1 p.m. Craft a Puzzle Picture Frame (Ages 18+)
June 24 at 1 p.m. Craft a Bleach Bottle Planter (Ages 18+)
Want to learn about the best Young Adult Fantasy books? Thursday sessions will give teen reading recommendations.
June 11 at 10 a.m. Teen Book Talk — Fantasy Series (Ages 12-18)
June 18 at 10 a.m. Teen Book Talk — Fantasy Retellings (Ages 12-18)
June 25 at 10 a.m. Teen Book Talk — Royalty (Ages 12-18)
Each Thursday, leaders from Livingston Parish will talk about books that have influenced their lives and the important role reading plays in their careers.
June 11 at 1 p.m. Talking About Books with Giovanni Tairov (Ages 12+)
June 18 at 1 p.m. Talking About Books with Layton Ricks (Ages 12+)
June 25 at 1 p.m. Talking About Books with Jason Ard (Ages 12+)
Work through puzzles and solve riddles to escape detention with forgetful Professor Vector. Choose your path and make your house proud by out smarting our Virtual Harry Potter Escape Room. June 12 at 10 a.m. Harry Potter Escape Room (Ages 12+)
Saturday STEAM projects use Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Each project has hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills.
June 13 at 10 a.m. STEAM Space Science (Ages 5-18)
June 20 at 10 a.m. STEAM Hovercrafts (Ages 5-18)
June 27 at 10 a.m. STEAM Wonderland Science (Ages 5-18)
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Each week this summer will feature a different theme relating to our summer reading program. Join the library each Tuesday for a craft that goes along with the storytime theme from the day before.
June 15 at 10 a.m. Mother Goose Storytime (Ages 0-11)
June 22 at 10 a.m. Royalty Storytime (Ages 0-11)
June 29 at 10 a.m. Fairies and Fairytales Storytime (Ages 0-11)
June 16 at 10 a.m. Old Woman in a Shoe (Ages 0-11)
June 23 at 10 a.m. Paper Plate Crown (Ages 0-11)
June 30 at 10 a.m. Toilet Paper Roll Fairy House (Ages 0-11)
Every Tuesday, the library will be provide step-by-step instructions to access and get the most from the collection of databases.
June 16 at 1 p.m. Newspaper Databases (Ages 12+)
June 23 at 1 p.m. Job Search Databases (Ages 12+)
June 30 at 1 p.m. Healthcare Databases (Ages 12+)
Join Mr. Martin, Mrs. Dawn and Nash as they try to survive Rexi’s shenanigans while teaching about dinosaurs. June 19 at 10 a.m. The Dinosaur Experience (All Ages)
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, Alice in Wonderland. Join Alice as she searches for the White Rabbit and tries to find her way out of Wonderland. Things get curiouser and curiouser as she joins the Mad Hatter’s party, discusses the Jabberwocky poem with Humpty Dumpty, outwits Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and tries to charm the intimidating Red Queen. This fantastical journey takes audiences on an imaginative virtual adventure that asks the question: Who are you? June 26 at 10 a.m. Hampstead Stage Company (All Ages)