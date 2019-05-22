Graduate Cade Canepa is Live Oak High School's Student of the Year.
Canepa was a freshman when he took the reigns of the Key Club at Live Oak High School. Months later, the flood of 2016 hit.
"As I look back over the past four years, I consistently see myself enjoying my position where I get to help others," Canepa said. "I believe that I have been able to make a difference in many people’s lives by organizing flood relief missions (Livingston Parish; Houston), starting two partnerships between the school and area nonprofits, and organizing tornado relief for Ruston, most recently.
"That's why I am excited about my future career path of becoming a physician. As a physician, I will be able to take the things I was once only able to do in my free time and make helping people my life’s work," he said.
In the fall, Canepa will attend LSU, majoring in biochemistry on a pre-med track.
"I am extremely optimistic about the opportunities that will be available for me," Canepa said. "As a President’s Alumni Scholar, I will be entering into a group of the very best at LSU who are all dedicated to their studies, research, and helping others."
His scholarship includes money for research and he plans to continue his research project looking at the differences in brains of people who stutter. He said, "This research stems from my personal battle with overcoming stuttering as a child, and I hope that it can be used to lead to better treatment and eventually a cure for other children who have to go through what I did."