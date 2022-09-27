Fall Fest and Plant Sale
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond.
This family friendly event is free and open to the public.
Hundreds of plants, including fall-themed bedding plants, blueberry plants and other shrubs, a variety of ornamental peppers, vegetable starts, Louisiana Super Plants, houseplants, herbs and unique species from the research station will be offered for sale.
There will be educational sessions on garden pests, garden design, blueberry planting and container gardening from LSU AgCenter specialists.
A free tour of the trial gardens will be given at 11:30 a.m.
Tangipahoa Master Gardeners will provide fun children’s activities, as well as host a plant sale of natives and sasanquas. They also will hold a plant swap — give a plant, take a plant.
Food and drinks will be available for sale.
For information about activities and event schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrxm4.
October concert announced
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its fourth Live After 5 concert. This is a free, family friendly event for everyone. The October concert features Thomas Cain and is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on West Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
Bring a lawn chair, grab some food and drink from your favorite local restaurant, and head on over to downtown Ponchatoula.
Touch a Truck planned downtown
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, the Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa to host a new downtown event: Touch a Truck.
The event will be held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on West Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
Touch a Truck events give children the opportunity to see cool and interesting vehicles while connecting with those who serve the local community.
Among the vehicles and organizations are the Ponchatoula Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance, a local HVAC company, the Sheriff's Office's Streamline Bus, Ponchatoula Fire Department and more.
More vehicles and organizations are needed to participate at the event. Contact program director Faith Allen Peterson to get involved: (985) 200-2937 or fallen@cityofponchatoula.com.