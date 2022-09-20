Andrea Legendre has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a physician assistant.
Legendre will work alongside fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vince Lands. As an orthopedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and total joint replacement surgeries.
After graduating from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in human movement and minor in health sciences, Legendre earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies through Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
Legendre said, “In the orthopedic field, I find that patients are eager to get back to doing what they love — whether that’s square dancing, playing with their children or grandchildren or running a marathon. I enjoy building relationships with them and helping them reach their goals.”
“As a provider who loves joint replacements, I am equally excited to have the opportunity to delve into the trauma aspect of orthopedics with Dr. Lands,” she said.
North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center’s Hammond clinic is located in Suite 100, North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive.