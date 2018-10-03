HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2018 Homecoming queen and beau courts. The seven women and seven men will reign over homecoming festivities Oct. 8-14.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors De’Kayta Alex, Natchitoches; Lyndsey Devaney, Hammond; Sydnie McClinton, New Orleans; Gillian Miculek, Gramercy; and Jill Munchausen, Ponchatoula; junior Da Jon Shauntreal Beard, New Orleans; and sophomore Victoria Alexius of Spanish Fort, Alabama.
Members of the beau court are seniors Daniel Cuevas, Ponchatoula; Cedric Dent Jr., New Orleans; Claudio Franc, Baia Mare, Romania; Griffin Hakenjos, Covington; and Tyler Olivier, Mandeville; and juniors Bomani Brown Jr., New Orleans; and Matthew Matherne, Amite.
The 2018 queen and beau, the top junior or senior vote-getters in the recent online campus election, will be announced at halftime of the homecoming football game when the Lions take on Houston Baptist at 4 p.m. Homecoming Day, Oct. 13, in Strawberry Stadium.
The court also will participate in homecoming festivities such as Gumbo YaYa on Oct. 10, the bonfire and pep rally Oct. 12, and the noon Homecoming Day parade.
For information about Southeastern homecoming events, contact the Alumni Association at (985) 549-2150 or (800) SLU-ALUM or visit www.southeastern.edu/homecoming.