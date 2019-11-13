LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish public schools public relations consultant Delia A. Taylor recently received two top awards from the Southern Public Relations Federation’s Lantern Awards program, which recognizes outstanding work in the field of public relations in the four-state region of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
Taylor earned the Lantern Award in Media Relations for her management of the story of a fiery bus accident in September 2018 and the teacher-firefighter who responded to the incident, according to a news release. She also earned an Award of Excellence in Media Relations for the promotion of the “Stronger Than Ever” campaign kickoff, which was marked by the staged demolition event at Denham Springs Elementary, held in August 2018.
“I am honored to be recognized for my work with Livingston Parish schools and for the privilege to work with professionals in this system who truly care about making a positive difference in all that they do,” Taylor said.
The judges lauded Taylor’s work for Livingston schools, saying “the level of preparation and execution is exceptional,” creating “great results.” Taylor’s awards were presented during the 2019 SPRF Lantern Awards Ceremony on Oct. 1 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Taylor is one of four PR practitioners from Louisiana to earn a top Lantern Award in this year’s competition. Entries were judged on their individual merit by PR practitioners from the Chicago Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
Taylor is the owner and president of Taylor Media Services.