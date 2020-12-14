Two people died in a fatal car accident in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said.
The wreck happened on Pete's Highway (Hwy. 16) near Tate Road when a Volvo heading southbound lost control and crossed the centerline, striking a Dodge 2500 pickup, Womack said. The driver and passenger of the Volvo died at the scene, he said.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, Womack said.
The highway is currently closed as police investigate and clear the scene.
The identities of the victims are not being released at this time, Womack said.