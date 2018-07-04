Nominations are open for the inaugural Livingston Future 5 awards for young professionals.
Sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the awards will be presented at the first Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting on July 31.
Awards will be given to five area young professionals who are growing and excelling in their prospective field and plant to engage other young professionals in community causes, issues, governmental relationship and free enterprise, a news release said. One of the five will be recognized as Livingston Young Professional of the Year.
Anyone with an interest in Livingston Parish may submit a nomination. Nominees must be between the ages of 21 to 40 at the time of application and must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominees will be asked to fill out an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration.
Nominations are due by July 12 at livingstonparishchamber.org. For more information, visit the website or call (225) 665-8155.