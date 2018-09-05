KILLIAN — In just a few months, two mothers with three children each will be moving into brand-new houses in an attractive subdivision, leaving behind less-than-desirable housing in damaged or dilapidated mobile homes.
The new houses, nearing completion in the Riverscape Subdivision in Southeast Livingston Parish, are being built by two related agencies, the Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing and the Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders. Construction of the homes started in June and both should be complete in a few weeks, according to Tamara Danel, executive director of the Ginger Ford Northshore Center.
Danel said the homes are being built through a combination of donations, funds raised through two resale stores run by the center, and payments by occupants of houses built earlier by the center.
One of the homes will be claimed by a mother whose mobile home flooded and the other by a mother whose mobile home is “old and dilapidated,” according to Danel. The two women are now living in the Holden and Springfield areas.
Danel said that construction of the two houses is a first in Livingston Parish for the Fuller Center. “We had never built in Livingston Parish because the cost of lots has been prohibitive. However, we were fortunate to obtain these two lots at a very reasonable price. This is a really nice place. … We don’t usually build houses in developments such as this, but these lots have many advantages. For one thing, they are not in a flood-prone area and did not flood in 2016. We built both houses up 3 feet anyway. … We’d rather build higher than is required,” she said.
Progress on completing the homes was enhanced the last week in August when a group of fathers and sons from Richmond, Virginia, arrived as volunteers to help with the construction. The group, members of the Westend Presbyterian Church, worked on the houses each day during their stay in Livingston Parish.
Tim Berry, one of the group, said that a number of fathers in the church decided to partner with their sons who will soon be entering high school to help with construction of the houses. “We thought it would be a great experience, a father-son time together that would result in a positive good for families who need help. It has been fun, and we have enjoyed the people we have met and worked with,” he said.
Berry added, “Many people we’ve met still talk about the flood of 2016, and it is good to know that a mother who lost her home in the flood will be living in one of these new houses. It’s a privilege to serve others, and that is why we do what we do,” he said.
The Virginia volunteers are living at Bubba’s Horse Farm in Denham Springs during their stay in Livingston Parish. Reid Scoggins, one of the youngsters helping at the build, said that he has enjoyed some of the things the group has been eating during their time in Louisiana. “We had alligator the other night, and it was good. … It tasted like chicken. We also had some beignets, and they were really good. We have had sandwiches and other things that I enjoyed,” he said.
Food is prepared for volunteer workers from out of state by the Christ Community Church in Denham Springs. “The Fuller Center is a Christian organization and we rely on the churches for help in different ways. Before we start a day’s work, all the workers gather in a circle to pray. We ask God to protect us during our work because we are amateurs, not professionals. Faith has always played a part in Fuller Center activities,” she said.
Danel said the volunteers from Virginia were referred to her through the Fuller Center headquarters in Americus, Georgia. Volunteers from various areas of the nation are assigned work sites through the headquarters, she said. Besides the group from Virginia, a number of AmeriCorps volunteers have been working on the houses.
“The mission of the Fuller housing initiative is to provide excellent housing for families who cannot afford to own their own homes through conventional channels. Our organization builds new houses or rehabilitates older houses for those who are in need. I have been involved in the Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for more than 12 years, and I cannot remember how many houses I have assisted either with construction or rehabilitation. It works like this: The organization either builds a house or rehabilitates one, and the eventual occupant agrees to pay the cost of the materials over a long term. The average cost to the homeowner is about $400 a month. We can build a nice house for about $80,000 because of the volunteer labor and the donations that we receive. Funds derived from collections on one house are invested in another house,” she said.
Danel said the Fuller Center is always in need of donations of cash and materials. For example, Gator Millworks in Denham Springs donated the cabinets for one of the houses and that represented a huge savings. “We are always in need of materials. For example, we can always use dirt, sod, topsoil, landscaping items, plus things such as electrical and plumbing fixtures. … We can use just about anything that goes into building a house,” she said.
However, she added, the need for funding remains of utmost importance. Danel explained that the Fuller Center must use licensed, professional technicians to perform the plumbing and electrical work on a house. Also, licensed subcontractors oversee all work to ensure that it meets all codes and standards. “About 50 percent of the cost of building a house is invested in the professional contractors and subcontractors. That’s why we need to constantly raise funds to continue our mission of providing homes for the needy,’ she said.
Danel encourages cash donations and the patronizing of two stores run by the Fuller Center: the Re-Use Store that sells a wide variety of building and construction related tools and materials; and the Fuller Shop that sells housewares, small appliances, decorative items, books, videos, jewelry and seasonal merchandise. Both stores are run by volunteers. She encourages donations to the stores and patronizing them. Both stores are located on South Morrison Avenue in Hammond.
“Keeping the Fuller Center’s mission going is a never-ending challenge. Before we finish one project, we are usually started on another. We have to depend on the generosity of many and the volunteers who step up to offer help when they can. No matter the challenge, we will continue to provide simple, decent, safe and affordable housing for those in need. Whatever the challenges, though, it is all worthwhile when you see the looks of joy on the faces of family members who have the privilege of moving into a new or greatly improved home. That’s why we do what we do,” she said.