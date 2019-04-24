Hungarian Meet & Greet
Hungarians in the area are invited to a meet-and-greet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hungarian Settlement Museum, 27455 La. 43, Hammond. It's ½ mile south of the Interstate 12 Albany Exit 32.
The day, hosted by the museum and Magyar Marketing, offers reduced museum admission; with Hungarian pastries and gifts available for sale.
Hungarian apparel, books, DVDs, CDs, holiday items, food products and gift items will be for for sale, and Magyar Marketing will have information on its tours to Hungary and Transylvania.
Drawings and prizes will be available also.
Spring Festival
The Denham Springs Spring Festival in the Antiques Village is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The free event will have live music, more than 150 vendors, an arts alley, kids zone and food for sale.
Mother's Day art class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 years old to its Mother’s Day class. Children will design, draw and color a Mother’s Day spring floral picture using a chalk pastel and water technique. Instructor is Sara Smith. The class is from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 11 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The cost is $10 and includes supplies. Register at www.artslivingston.org. Space is limited.
Gala postponed
The Denham Springs Main Street fundraising gala “Tracks Through Time” has been rescheduled to Aug. 24. Proceeds will benefit the establishment of a permanent museum at the Old City Hall on Mattie Street in Denham Springs.
Lots to do at the library
All Livingston library branches will be closed May 3 for staff training and May 27 for Memorial Day.
A free garage sale at the Main Branch in Livingston from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Plant and paint sessions will be at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Idea Lab. During the sessions, registered patrons will have an opportunity to use the library’s 3D printer to create a flowerpot to plant a succulent. The sessions will be at 1 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For information on these and the many other scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.
Coming up
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
- Girls Night Out is May 10 in the Denham Springs Antique Village., featuring dinner, door prizes and gifts and sales. Tickets are $30 plus tax and are on sale. The event sells out. Call (225) 791-1116 or visit 215 N. Range Ave.