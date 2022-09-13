Book Festival returns to library
The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston. The annual book festival, returning after a pandemic hiatus, celebrates books, literacy and Livingston Parish. Activities include author discussions, book signings, live music and free food provided by the library.
This year’s book festival will be headlined by New York Times Bestselling author Kwame Alexander, a poet, educator, publisher, and author of 36 books. Alexander will host an author talk and book signing.
His work includes “Swing; “Becoming Muhammad Ali”; “Rebound,” which was co-authored with James Patterson and shortlisted for the UK Carnegie Medal; and Caldecott Medal and Newberry Honor-winning picture book “The Undefeated.”
Nearly 30 adult, young adult and children’s authors will participate. Also various community organizations from Livingston Parish will offer resources. All attendees will receive free books while supplies last. Attendees will be able to purchase books from Cavalier House Books.
Applications are open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival to complete the online form and for general festival information. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.
Other featured authors include New Orleans-native Jeanette Rose Weiland, children’s book author who wrote “Beignets for Breakfast” and “Red Beans and Rice”; and young adult fantasy author A. Lonergan, who wrote “Beasts and Beauty,” “Assassin’s Reign,” “Redeem Me,” “The Witch and The Wolf” and more.
