Learn something this summer
The Southeastern Louisiana University Livingston Campus is holding several classes in July.
These include yoga, cookie decorating, resin art, knitting, bouquet building and more. Classes on Google and Excel are also available. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/fitness/index.html for details.
The Google Suite software classes will include July 25, Google apps; July 27, Google search; Aug. 1, Google sheets; Aug. 3, keep Google Drive organized; Aug. 8, learn to plan events with Google Docs; Aug. 10, Google Meet; Aug. 15, learn Gmail; and Aug. 17 Google, calendar. These are all for beginners.
Classes will meet from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Suite 120, Walker.
For information or to register by phone, call (225) 665-3303. Or register online at www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/tech/index.html. Select the specific classes you want to take.
The Explore Nature classes at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, continue. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
- Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist will be July 14.
- Louisiana Natives for your Landscape is Aug. 4
Visit the library
Don’t forget the library has an active summer schedule. Visit www.mylpl.info to see the complete calendar and to register.
Craft projects, reading groups for various ages and more in-person event are planned. Register ahead of time on the web or by phone at the branch.
Also, Harvey Rabbit and friends are visiting each branch.
Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan and T-Boy the Alligator are coming to Livingston Parish Library along with Laura and Tim Allured in a show of ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy and audience participation for all ages.
- Main Branch in Livingston, 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 12
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
- South Branch, 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m. July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.