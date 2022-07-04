The Live Oak High School Eaglettes dance team worked on dance routines during a recent three-day UDA camp at the high school.
The Eaglettes worked with UDA staffer Allison Hall to prepare for the upcoming season. They learned four dances that will be used for school pep rallies. They also took technique classes to help improve their overall abilities and skill sets.
The squad has been training hard and are excited to show off the talent of this year's team, a news release said.
The team includes Caroline White, lieutenant; Giana Budde, captain; Braylee Boze, captain; Kailey Bauer, co-captain; Addison Leggett; Kendall Ziegler; Myra Schaffer; Hannah Quartz; Presly Cox; Chloe Conde; Macey Zheng; and Regan Marquez.