IMG_0918.jpg

On Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020, six students at Independence Leadership Academy ate pizza with the principal. Semaj Washington, La'darius Cortez, and Jamaal Alexander, 3rd grade top sellers in a recent fundraiser, and Victor Gant, Alejandro Carrion, and Iyana Williams, perfect attendance for the first semester of school this year, ate and conversed with Principal Lisa Raiford. Students are giving a thumbs up to Monica Smith, administrative assistant, for organizing the event.

 Provided photo

On Feb. 19, six students at Independence Leadership Academy ate pizza and conversed with Principal Lisa Raiford. The students were the top sellers in third grade in a recent fundraiser and three students with perfect attendance.

View comments