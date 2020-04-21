On Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020, six students at Independence Leadership Academy ate pizza with the principal. Semaj Washington, La'darius Cortez, and Jamaal Alexander, 3rd grade top sellers in a recent fundraiser, and Victor Gant, Alejandro Carrion, and Iyana Williams, perfect attendance for the first semester of school this year, ate and conversed with Principal Lisa Raiford. Students are giving a thumbs up to Monica Smith, administrative assistant, for organizing the event.