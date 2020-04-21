On Feb. 19, six students at Independence Leadership Academy ate pizza and conversed with Principal Lisa Raiford. The students were the top sellers in third grade in a recent fundraiser and three students with perfect attendance.
Independence Leadership Academy honors six students with pizza lunch
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
