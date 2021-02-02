Charles "Charlie" Earl Martin, of Springfield, died Jan. 27 from complications of the coronavirus.
He was 71.
He served as Mayor of Springfield for many years and was serving as alderman at the time of his death.
During his tenure with the city, he helped secure grants for numerous projects and handled the grant for the new sewer system. He also mapped and documented burials in the Springfield Cemetery and submitted detailed information to the Louisiana Cemetery Board.
Martin was ordered to resign in 2015 after pleading guilty to criminal mischief related to a 2011 ticket-fixing scheme. Despite the conviction, Judge Bruce Bennett was sympathetic to the mayor of nearly 30 years. After receiving his sentence, Martin apologized for embarrassing Springfield and explained that he had not meant to break the law. He was elected to the city's board of aldermen in 2017.
Martin served two years of probation, paid $550 in fines and fees, and performed 32 hours of community service by cleaning up the Springfield Cemetery.
He was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 258.
In announcing the death in an email, Clark Forrest, the president of the Edward Livingston Historical Association, said he worked with Martin on history and tourism projects for Springfield for several years. Forrest called Martin the unofficial city ambassador and historian. He said Martin died from complications of the coronavirus.
"He worked tirelessly to better Springfield and to preserve its history," Forrest said.
Martin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Abels Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Alisha Martin Stoetzner and Steven Stoetzner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie Martin and Terry Vitrano, Joyce "Grandmaw" Menck and John Menk; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Genie Martin, Jimmy and Barbara Martin, Johnny and Mel Martin; his grandchildren, Macy Alexis Stoetzner, Hunter Austin Stoetzner and Fisher Allen Stoetzner; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Springfield and interment was in the Springfield Cemetery.