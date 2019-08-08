WALKER — A large group of Livingston Parish educators and elected and community officials gathered July 30 at the Southeastern Louisiana University-Livingston Literacy and Technology Center for the first Love Our Community Breakfast, which served as an exploration of what the center has to offer to the community as the new collegiate fall semester approaches.
Krystal Hardison, interim director of the center, outlined the programs and services that the center has to offer for residents of Livingston and surrounding parishes. She said the mission of the center is to improve the level of education and quality of life in Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor shared the morning’s program with Hardison and delivered a plea for support of this year’s Assess the Need campaign which collects donations of school supplies and cash contributions to help supply students enrolled in the parish’s many elementary and high schools.
Hardison prefaced her remarks by stating that she was a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish and a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. She said the combination of those two factors in her life has prepared her for her role in directing activities at the center, a position to which she was named in June. She said she had long ago chosen education as her lifelong profession and she has found joy and fulfillment in that choice. She added that it is her intention to assist residents of the parish in utilizing the services and programs that the center has to offer.
“For me, and for so many others, education is a very special calling and it is something that so many of us love. If you love what you are doing, then it doesn’t seem like work,” she said.
Major programs now being pursued at the center include the Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resource Center that includes the Early Childhood Community Network, the Southeastern Community Music School, the Dual Language Pre-Kindergarten program and the Northshore Technical Community College. The community college campus, now under construction near the center, will be part of the center complex upon completion.
“Classes that can be offered here at the Literacy and Technology Center will include traditional college courses, workforce development training and leisure learning courses. We want to promote lifelong learning through both formal and informal learning opportunities throughout the lives of our people. We want to foster the development and improvement of the knowledge and skills needed for employment and personal fulfillment,” Hardison said.
She said her team is open to suggestions for additional classes or services. "You can even rent space from us,” she said, pointing out that the center has the capacity to host various events that might enhance different learning experiences in the parish.
Hardison was introduced to the gathering by Dr. Tina Golding, SLU provost and vice-president for academic affairs. “These are exciting times for Southeastern and the Livingston Literacy and Technology Center," Golding said in her introduction. "We are looking forward to the future of our university and the partnership that we share with the Livingston Center. This facility is important to the university and to the people of Livingston Parish and we just know that great things are going to happen here.”
Visitors were invited to tour some of the classrooms and facilities housed in the center.
Jeff Taylor said his Assess the Need program has had a long and productive association with the Literacy and Technology Center. Each year, the distribution of school supplies is conducted at the center. Taylor said the center’s facilities are excellent for organizing the school supplies and dispatching the materials to the schools from the center.
Taylor said donations will again be solicited at area Walmarts on Aug. 3-4.