OCT. 4

Livingston Parish 

October menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

No School — Tangipahoa Parish Fair

MONDAY

Tangipahoa Parish 

No School — Professional Day

TUESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll

OCT. 11

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Eggs and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana 

