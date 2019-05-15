On April 5, Livingston Volunteers for Family & Community members joined the Lady Bugs for the annual Appreciation Luncheon held at Bethel Baptist Church.
The LVFC group has 67 women and one man who are members of four LVFC Clubs — Albany Club, Can Do’s Club, Ladybugs Club and Port Vincent Club. They meet monthly and conduct educational service projects in Livingston Parish. Last year, 44 members reported a total of 18,000 volunteer hours, a release said.
Each year, the LVFC Appreciation Luncheon is hosted by one of the four LVFC clubs to celebrate the contributions and recognize fellow members’ accomplishments. The Lady Bugs, whose members represent the Livingston area, served as hostesses.
The keynote speaker and sponsor for the luncheon was Sen. Dale Erdey, R-District 13, brother of Lady Bug Donna Bencaz.
Trudy Dupuy, Geaux Seven Chapter chaplain, and Sandy Stockwell represented the Blue Star Moms. LVFC members donated snacks, personal care items and money to the Blue Star Moms.
Club presidents and club representatives provided reports noting club accomplishments.
Also Kori Chisham, director of communications and volunteer outreach, and Tisha McKinney, public information officer for Volunteer Louisiana with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, recognized member service hours.
149 or less hours last year: De’Lane Aucoin, Carol Becnel, Carolyn Braden, Dee Burnell, Cathy Cedotal, Linda Cunningham, Renee’ Deaton, Gene Ducote, Betty Farkas, Lillian King, Mona LeBlanc, Phyllis Mack, Ruth Martin, Peggy Saucier and Flo Stewart.
150 or more hours last year: Connie Arceneaux, Bob Becnel, Donna Bencaz, Jeanette Berkley, Jinx Berthelot, Melonie Campbell, Carolyn Carpenter, Janella Condalary, Patti Darby, Gloria Flick, Lillian Glascock, Yvette Gonzales, Mauryce Harris, Mary Ann Kinchen, Rita Kinchen, Marie Labello, Gail Laurent, Sharyn Lobell, Madeline Maehren, Janice McNabb, Gayle Miller, Learah Moss, Brenda Portera, Marcelle Rayner, Helen Saxon, Emily Steele, Sharon Teixeira, Mary Thornhill and Jane Vizinat.
Sharyn Lobell, LVFC Council president, with the help of Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent, recognized new members: De’Lane Aucoin who joined in 2017, and Flo Stewart and Smokie Dixon, who both joined in 2018.
The 2018 Perfect Attendance Award went to Becky Cambre, Cathy Cedotal, Gene Ducote, Helen Saxon, Janella Condalary, Jane Vizinat, Lillie Glascock, Mary Ann Kinchen, Mary Thornhill and Patti Darby.
Milestone awards were given. Five-Year Service Awards went to Renee’ Deaton, Madeline Maehren and Ruth Martin; 20-Year Service Awards went to Jeanette Dardenne, Lillie Glascock and Hilda Kinchen. Fifty-Year Service Awards went to Jeannette Sibley and Patsy Sibley and posthumously to Nelda Graham.
2018 Convention Awards were presented to Jinx Berthelot for her Family Life Report, Carolyn Carpenter for her Literacy Report and Becky Cambe’ for the Environmental Report. The LVFC recognized the passing of Lady Bugs member Ernestine Miller and the Can Do’s Nelda Graham.
The Lady Bugs collected donations to cover the expenses of the luncheon so that there was no cost to members or guests.
For information or to join one of the four VFC clubs, contact Layne Langley at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.