Is there anything better than being coveted by the sports program you grew up idolizing?
If you are Live Oak High senior first baseman Brant Smith and that program is LSU baseball, then the answer is a resounding no chance.
Committed to LSU after being offered a scholarship as a sophomore, Smith finalized things on Dec. 2 as part of a signing ceremony at Live Oak High. At 18, he has been around for only one of LSU’s six national championships, but the allure of the local program is undeniable.
Just being good enough to be recruited by LSU is the stuff dreams are made of.
“Its always been a dream school of mine,” Smith said. “It feels great that they chose me and I get to go there.”
Smith’s talent as a hitter has blossomed as a result of natural ability and hard work — in that order.
“I think when I was younger it was more (about) ability,” he said. “But as I got into high school, it started to be about getting after it, going to work, hitting in the cages and getting on the field every day. Once you mature, you still have the ability, but you want to get better, so you have to continue to work.”
Behind that work ethic, Smith appears more than capable of holding up his end of the bargain with LSU. Live Oak’s 2020 season was cut short due to the pandemic, but in 2019, Smith had a sophomore season to remember when he batted .420 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.
As a team, Live Oak went 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the LHSAA’s Class 5A playoffs.
Smith’s performance brought in accolades. He was named first team all district 4-5A, and first team all Livingston Parish. He was also named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all Region 8 team, a 24-player squad composed of athletes from schools in a six-parish region.
“That was probably the best year I’ve ever had,” said Smith, who first caught the eye of LSU recruiters in 2016 as a 14-year-old at a Perfect Game tournament in Georgia. Things cooled off after a knee injury hampered Smith in his freshman season, but LSU got back on him in 2019.
Smith, who throws right-handed but bats left-handed, is an above-average hitter according to Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard.
“He’s a special hitter with plus-plus power,” Cassard said. “You hardly ever see his timing off. He’s got a really good idea of what pitchers are trying to do to him, and he’s an advance thinker at the plate. He knows what he’s doing.”
Cassard, who previously spent time as the head coach at Zachary High, already has ties with the current LSU roster. During his stint at Zachary, he worked with current Tigers and former Broncos Collier Cranford and Alexi Milazzo. Cassard sees the same talent level in Smith.
“He’s one of the better left-handed hitters I’ve coached, for sure,” Cassard said. “Hopefully, he has a chance to step in early (at LSU). I don’t know their situation, but at Alex Box, I know they love left-handed hitters, so hopefully he has a little bit of an advantage there.”
For now, with the weight of officially signing off of his shoulder, Smith is looking forward to the Eagles’ 2021 season. According to Cassard, he has embraced his role as a team leader and enjoys helping younger players.
“We look to be pretty decent this season. At least I say so,” Smith said. “I think we’ll be one of the best teams in the state. We have a bunch of older guys, but we also have some young guys coming in. It will be a good experience for them. Hopefully, we get to finish the whole season.”