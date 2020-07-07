Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced 23 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach, a press release said.
Louisiana’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs in the Baton Rouge area include: Denham Springs Main Street, Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, Hammond Downtown Development District and St. Francisville Main Street.
“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever. Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 23 Louisiana Main Street programs who are working diligently to revitalize their communities and remain Louisiana Strong.”
The Main Streets’ performances are evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.