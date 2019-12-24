Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community set up a booth for Small Business Saturday in Ponchatoula.
Volunteers manned the booth to sell handmade holiday craft items. All of the proceeds from the sale help fund the group's ongoing community service projects, such as the Raise A Reader program, nursing home projects and scholarship program.
TVFC is the all-volunteer arm of LSU Ag Center Extension Service. Once known as Homemaker's Club, TVFC has been in existence as long as the extension itself. Tangipahoa Parish is one of 15 parishes that are part of the statewide organization originally formed in 1936 with the purpose to serve and strengthen families in our community.