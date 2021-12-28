The fourth graders at Independence Leadership Academy participated in an international Zoom conference Dec. 2, with Shulamith Cohn, of ISRAED, a nonprofit organization based in Jerusalem.
In this interactive Zoom conference, a student-friendly overview of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah, was provided.
Students examined the observances and ritual objects associated with the Jewish holiday. They learned about the underground tunnels used by the Maccabees, the miracles of the oil and the lighting of the Menorah.
Students heard about the special Hanukkah foods (latkes — potato pancakes — and sufganiyot — jelly doughnuts) as well as singing a song about the dreidel, a four-sided spinning top, played during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.