They're celebrating in downtown Hammond.
Hammond’s Downtown Development District staff returned from a trip to Virginia to pick up their 2022 Great American Main Street Award and are planning a celebration to open the city's new Railroad Park.
The district will mark the grand opening of the park, located in the heart of downtown Hammond, with ceremonies starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
“It’s finally happening," said Michele Kindall, assistant director of the district’s staff. "Railroad Park has just been finished and it’s time for our grand opening. The celebration will begin with opening remarks from city leaders and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. We are inviting everyone to bring lawn chairs and enjoy live music while we all pay tribute to our wonderful downtown area.”
After the ribbon-cutting, Will Vance and the Kinfolk will take the stage and play until 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be available on-site. At the same time, engraved bricks recently purchased by community members will be unveiled at the opening.
“Railroad Park has been a long-standing project of the district since 1998," Kindall said. "The property has long been labeled as Downtown Hammond’s ‘city center,’ throughout Master Plan updates. With the renovation now complete, the public space has been transformed into a refreshing, eye-catching park for all to enjoy in the heart of Downtown Hammond.”
District Director Chelsea Tallo Little said, “Railroad Park embodies a fresh approach to public spaces and is an example of our community’s collaboration. It is with great excitement that this space is finally ready for its debut.”
The park, designed by Roy Dufreche and Associates, boasts a barrier-free design including accessible entrances, improved sidewalks and added protection from the nearby train tracks and vehicular traffic. The park features include three revived oak trees, the restored Stewart Monument that honors the heroism of an early Hammond resident, the performance stage, a large-scale outdoor mural title “Hammond Daydream,” by Britt Flood, and durable metal letters, seating, lighting and public restrooms.
Kindall said additional benches, tables and signposts with brief messages relating Hammond’s history will be added to the park later. She explained that supply chain issues have caused a delay in the installation of these additions to the park.
“It will only get better,” she said.
The park was built at a cost of about $850,000. Over the years, the district saved funds derived from a tax that businesses in the district have self-assessed. The City of Hammond also contributed some funds, a small bond was secured, and residents contributed by purchasing memorial bricks, Kendall said.
Celebrations of a different kind were observed at the district’s recently renovated offices last week when the staff returned from Richmond, Virginia, where it was announced that the district had been awarded one of three 2022 Great American Main Street Awards for the innovative use of the Main Street Approach, including excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization.
In an announcement that the district had won the award, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser congratulated the district on the national recognition for their work to transform their community into a catalyst for change.
"Our historic downtowns are the heart of their communities and the people who live near these areas will reap the benefits from seeing commercial buildings put into productive use,” he said.
The district was selected for the award by a national jury of community development professionals and leaders in the fields of economic development and historic preservation.
A statement from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development said, “The Downtown Development District is being recognized for its significant historic preservation efforts, vibrant small business environment and dedication in inclusive, people-centered place making.”
Kendall said the award "is the culmination of forty years of a community coming together to preserve and adapt our historic downtown district. Over the years many have worked hard to not only preserve our downtown area but to make it a place that remains alive, vibrant and conducive to businesses and residents. We have worked to encourage a community that is a desirable place to live, work and play. We have involved the public and private sectors in our efforts to assure that the downtown area remains an integral part of what our city is all about.”
Main Street America President and CEO Patrice Frey said “Hammond’s commitment to community engagement is key to their success. Their significant outreach efforts have ensured that the revitalized district is reflective of the diverse residents, business owners and visitors in the area.”
Main Street America is a national organization that supports the revitalization of older and historic downtown and neighborhood commercial districts through education and training, convening and networking opportunities, programming advocacy, and technical assistance.