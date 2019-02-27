DENHAM SPRINGS — Zea Rotisserie & Bar, part of Taste Buds Management, recently celebrated the opening of its first location in Denham Springs with a ribbon-cutting and reception.
Nestled in Juban Crossing, the restaurant features Zea’s new design with an expanded bar area, communal seating and an exposed kitchen including a visible rotisserie.
“We are thrilled to welcome Zea Rotisserie & Bar to Livingston Parish,” said President and CEO of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce April Wehrs. “We have been eagerly awaiting their opening and appreciate the trust Taste Buds Management is placing in our economy as the team opens its newest restaurant here in Juban Crossing.”
“We always knew Livingston Parish was an ideal location from an economic standpoint, and we have been blown away by the sense of welcoming we have felt, both today and every day since beginning our journey with this store,” said Greg Reggio, chef and co-founder of Taste Buds Management.
Zea Juban Crossing is the 10th location in the Gulf South since opening in 1997. The restaurant was created by three chefs from New Orleans, who focus on great food, craft drinks and good times with friends. Zea’s philosophy focuses on not taking itself too seriously so its diners can kick back, feel comfortable and be themselves.