Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community hosted members from Livingston, Tangipahoa, Jefferson and St. Bernard during Area 1 Fun Day on June 21.
Livingston Parish members attending were Learah Moss, Lillian King, Carol and Bob Becnel, Sarah Lewis, Jane Vizinat, Jonnie Doris, Phyllis Mack, Becky Cambre and Jinx Berthelot.
The annual event rotates through the different parishes of the region, with this year’s event taking place at Docville Farms in St. Bernard Parish.
Fun Day consists of a demonstration and activities. This year’s slate featured Jefferson’s Bonnie Wall leading “What is Your Personality,” Livingston’s Moss testing members’ memory with “What Product Does This Logo Represent,” St. Bernard members’ shotgun wedding skit and Tangipahoa members Donna Bouterie and Jean Hebert demonstrating ink and alcohol painting.
Members also were treated to a fried fish and chicken lunch, a basket raffle and door prizes.