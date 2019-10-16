Fair time was had for 82nd year in Livingston Parish Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 16, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Thalia Hennesy, 2, rides the carousel with her mother, Margaret Hennesy, during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair Tuesday October 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Carson Carney, 6, feeds a grape to Hairy the tortoise during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday October 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Adelie Latta, left, and Crystal Falgout hold on tight on the Himalaya ride during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Sisters Mia Wagner, 4, Emma Wagner, 11, and Kamryn Wagner, 9, zip down the giant slide during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Eden Sholty, 6, feeds a goat in the petting zoo during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Beau Holden, 4, bounces on the trampoline during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Natalie Thomas, left, and JoAnne Sumerall share a funnel cake during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Tuff Wheat, 5, and Jamie Wheat, 6, take a spin on the motorcycle ride during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Pax Albin, 2, and Tuck Albin, 6, take a spin on the motorcycle ride during Family Night at the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair on Tuesday, Oct, 8, 2019. PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Livingston Parish Fair celebrated its 82nd year. Family Night on Oct. 8 was one of the traditional events. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email