The Southeastern Channel has once again been recognized as best in the nation by College Broadcasters Inc.
The channel was honored at CBI’s National Student Production Awards with first place in the nation for Best Video Hard News Reporting, Best Video Sportscast and Best Video Public Service Announcement.
The Southeastern Channel won its three first-place awards out of over 1,000 entries submitted by the top broadcasting schools from throughout the nation. The channel’s three first-place selections were the most in television and video of any school in the country. It marks the 11th time that the Southeastern Channel has won first place in the nation honors in college television.
The channel also won third place national honors for Best Video News Feature Reporting and fourth place for Best Video Documentary.
Southeastern Channel student news reporter Chris Rosato, of Mandeville, won the nation’s top honor for “Best Video Hard News Reporting,” while the channel also won for “Best Video Sportscast” with its Nov. 21, 2019, live weekly sportscast “The Big Game.” Cameron Pittman, of Bogalusa, won first in the country for “Best Video Public Service Announcement” with “Gunny McShoot,” a PSA for family gun safety.
The Southeastern Channel’s John Williams, of Denham Springs, won third in the nation for “Best Video News Feature” for his story “Fourth of July in Baton Rouge,” while Dylan Domangue, of Houma, won fourth place for “Best Video Documentary” for his personal documentary “12 Seconds at Birth.”
The winning episode of “The Big Game” was produced and directed by Dylan Domangue, of Houma, and co-anchored by John Sartori, of Mandeville, and Gabrielle Cox, of Hammond, with Richie Solares, of New Orleans, as guest anchor. The show featured contributions from students Logan Graffia, of Slidell, Ross Chauvin, of Houma, Lauryn Jackson, of Baton Rouge, Josh Hodgeson, of New Orleans, and Taylor Tabb and Angela Imbraguglio, of Destrehan.
The Southeastern Channel can be seen on Spectrum 199 cable throughout the North Shore, and its 24/7 livestream can be seen on Roku, AppleTV, and at thesoutheasternchannel.com. The Southeastern Channel is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.